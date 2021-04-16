Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Bergenfield Police Chief Tells How Car Thieves From NYC Were Caught In Three Separate Chases
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Warren County Man Charged For Making Child Porn, Sharing Thousands Of Images On Social Media

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Warren County Correctional Center
Warren County Correctional Center Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 57-year-old Warren County man is facing numerous charges for making child porn and distributing it on several social media platforms, authorities said.

George Oakes, 4th, of Colby Court in Belvidere, was charged Wednesday with manufacturing child pornography, two counts of distribution, three counts of possession of more than 1,000 images and two counts of possession of less than 1,000 images, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said Friday in a joint release.

Oakes’ arrest is the result of a five-month investigation by the Warren County Prosecutor's Office Cyber Crimes Unit, who received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Pfeiffer said.

Oakes used several social media platforms to access, distribute and reproduce images and videos depicting child sex abuse, authorities said.

Oakes was being held in the Warren County Correctional Center pending an appearance in court.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.