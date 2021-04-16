Warren County Man Charged For Making Child Porn, Sharing Thousands Of Images On Social Media

A 57-year-old Warren County man is facing numerous charges for making child porn and distributing it on several social media platforms, authorities said.

George Oakes, 4th, of Colby Court in Belvidere, was charged Wednesday with manufacturing child pornography, two counts of distribution, three counts of possession of more than 1,000 images and two counts of possession of less than 1,000 images, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said Friday in a joint release.

Oakes’ arrest is the result of a five-month investigation by the Warren County Prosecutor's Office Cyber Crimes Unit, who received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Pfeiffer said.

Oakes used several social media platforms to access, distribute and reproduce images and videos depicting child sex abuse, authorities said.

Oakes was being held in the Warren County Correctional Center pending an appearance in court.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

