Warren County Man Assaults Group Home Worker, Punches Arresting Officer In Face: Prosecutor

A resident at a Warren County group home assaulted a worker before locking himself in his room and punching the arresting police officer in the face, authorities said.

Wilfredo Colon, 25, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, as well as simple assault and disorderly conduct, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release alongside local officials on Monday, June 20.

Officers responding to a report of a disruptive client at the Alternatives Group Home on the 100 block of South Seventh Street in Phillipsburg found that Colon had assaulted a worker around 9 a.m. on Sunday, June 12, Pfeiffer said.

Officers confronted Colon, who had locked himself in his bedroom, but were unable to convince him to leave, authorities said.

They eventually gained access to Colon’s room and were escorting him from the building when he punched an officer in the face and bit him in the hand, Pfeiffer said.

Colon was taken into custody, processed, and released pending a court appearance.

