Warren County Man, 31, Distributed Child Porn On Discord Social Media Platform, Prosecutor Says

A 31-year-old Warren County man was arrested after being caught distributing child pornography on a social media platform known as Discord, authorities said on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Michael S. Lovell-Agnelli, of Fairview Ave. in Phillipsburg, was charged with two counts of child endangerment, one for distribution and the other for possession of child pornography, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer announced in a joint release.

An investigation was launched by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after the organization was alerted by Discord that a user had been uploading and distributing images showing the sexual abuse of children, Pfeiffer said.

A follow-up investigation found Lovell-Agnelli to be the suspect.

A search of Lovell-Agnelli’s Discord account led to the discovery of additional images of child sexual abuse material and evidence that these images were distributed to other users, authorities said.

Lovell-Agnelli was being held in the Warren County Jail pending a detention hearing.

