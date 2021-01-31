Warren County Fall Victim Airlifted To Trauma Center (DEVELOPING)

An elderly woman was airlifted to a trauma center with serious injuries Monday morning after suffering a fall in Warren County, developing reports say.

The woman fell at a home on Little Philadelphia Road in Washington Township around 10 a.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

Northstar medical helicopter was requested to fly the woman to a nearby trauma center and arrived at the landing zone around 10:30 a.m., the report said.

Washington Township Police did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.