Warren County Driver Killed, Another Hurt In Head-On Dump Truck Crash: State Police

One person was killed and another was hurt in a head-on crash involving a dump truck and a mail vehicle in Warren County, state police confirmed.

A Kenworth dump truck was heading north on Route 521 in Hope Township when it crossed the double-yellow line and sideswiped a Grumman Allied LLV U.S. Mail vehicle heading south at milepost .68 near Dogwood Drive around 10:50 a.m. on Thursday, August 4, NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan told DailyVoice.com.

The dump truck then continued north and crashed head-on into a Honda CRV that had been traveling behind the mail truck, Marchan said.

The Honda driver, Mary Ann Boatman, 69, of Great Meadows, was killed in the crash, Marchan said.

The mail vehicle driver was uninjured, and the dump truck driver suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash.

The roadway was shut down for about four hours for the cleanup of the crash, which remains under investigation, Marchan said.

