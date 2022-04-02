Contact Us
Wanted Maryland Gunman May Have New Jersey Plates: Police

Valerie Musson
The person pictured above is a suspect in a non-contact shooting in Brooklyn Park, Anne Arundel County Police said Friday.
A gunman wanted out of Maryland may have New Jersey license plates, investigating officers say.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a silver, newer model Ford Explorer with either a New Jersey tag or Maryland Agricultural tag, police said.

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to call 410-222-6135 or 410-222-4700.

