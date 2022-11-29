Wanted Driver Barrels Stolen Jeep Through Morris County Intersection, Hits Car, Lands On Lawn

A Warren County man wanted for theft and burglary was on Fentanyl when he barreled a stolen Jeep through a stop sign, struck another car, ran through a fence, landed on a Morris County lawn, and later lied to police about his identity, authorities charged.

Florham Park Police responded to the crash at the intersection of Brooklake and Crescent Roads just after 2 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, the department said.

A 37-year-old Washington Township man ran a stop sign, struck the right-of-way vehicle, and crashed through a fence before disabling on a resident’s lawn, police said.

The driver — whose name was not released — was arrested by Officer Greg Dietz after he was found to be under the influence of suspected Fentanyl.

“The story didn’t end there,” police said.

A follow-up investigation found that the Jeep the man was driving had allegedly been stolen out of Denville a few days beforehand.

Meanwhile, the driver allegedly lied about his name and was found to have two outstanding warrants for motor vehicle theft and residential burglary when police discovered his true identity.

The man was charged with receiving stolen property, hindering, being under the influence of narcotics without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and numerous motor vehicle summonses before being held in the Morris County Correctional Facility.

