WANTED: Authorities Seek Somerset County Fugitive In Suspected Drug Deal, Pursuit

Authorities in Somerset County are seeking a man who they say sped away from police after being caught in a drug deal.

Saul Weaver III, 48, of Hampton, is wanted on a charge of eluding police following Tuesday's incident, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said in a joint release with other law enforcement agencies.

Members of the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Organized Crime and Narcotics Task Force, along with Franklin Township police, were doing a "quality of life" check in Diane Court when they saw a man later identified as Weaver conducting a "suspected narcotic transaction," Robertson said.

Weaver failed to yield to detectives trying to pull him over, initiating a brief motor vehicle pursuit, authorities said.

The chase was terminated on Franklin Boulevard by detectives for safety purposes, although Weaver was later spotted on Franklin Boulevard going toward Landing Lane.

Detectives were able to identify Weaver by his vehicle registration and photo driver's license, Robertson said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Organized Crime and Narcotics Task Force at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ.

Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

