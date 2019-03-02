Wallington Woman, 35, Found In Passaic River To Be Cremated In Polish Homeland

TRIBUTE: A 35-year-old immigrant whose body was found floating in the Passaic River Friday night will be laid to rest in her Polish homeland.

A funeral Mass will be held in Poland for Barbara Lachcik of Wallington before her cremated remains are interred in her hometown of Cmentarz Mrowla, according to Warner-Wozniak Funeral Service in Wallington .

A memorial visitation is scheduled from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday at Warner-Wozniak, 80 Midland Ave., Wallington.

Lachcik's body was pulled from the river after members of the Nereid Boat club notified Rutherford police around 5 p.m., Lt. Anthony Nunziato said. Firefighters joined police in retrieving the body at Vin Winkle Park, he said.Lachcik had earlier been reported missing out of Wallington, Nunziato said.

The circumstances of her death weren't considered suspicious, authorities later said.

Lachcik was born in Rzeszow, Poland.

She earned a Masters Degree in Economics, then came to the United States in September 2007 to join other family members.

Six years later, she was married to Jaroslaw Makulski.

