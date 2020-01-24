Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Unemployed Man Charged With 6,000 Child Porn Files At Dumont Home, Bergenfield Hangout
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Wallington Grocer From Garfield Charged With Sexually Assaulting Pre-Teen

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Pedro Perez
Pedro Perez Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A Wallington grocer sexually assaulted a juvenile several times in Garfield, authorities charged.

Pedro Perez, 30, of Garfield was arrested Thursday after city police received information and alerted the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit.

He was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and child endangerment and remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella thanked Garfield police for their participation in the investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.