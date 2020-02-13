Contact Us
Wallington Crash Outside MVC Sends Driver To Hospital

Jerry DeMarco
Wallington police
Wallington police Photo Credit: Wallington PD

A 31-year-old Wallington driver was hospitalized after a pre-dawn single-vehicle crash Thursday outside the local MVC office on Main Avenue.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after crashing his 2004 Honda Accord around 4:15 a.m., Wallington Police Chief Carmello Imbruglia said.

Responders said the victim initially was knocked out but regained consciousness.

The cause wasn't immediately determined.

