Wallington Crash Outside MVC Sends Driver To Hospital

A 31-year-old Wallington driver was hospitalized after a pre-dawn single-vehicle crash Thursday outside the local MVC office on Main Avenue.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after crashing his 2004 Honda Accord around 4:15 a.m., Wallington Police Chief Carmello Imbruglia said.

Responders said the victim initially was knocked out but regained consciousness.

The cause wasn't immediately determined.

