W. Orange Police Officer OK After Being Thrown 20 Feet In Crash

Paul Milo
The crash is under investigation. Photo Credit: Google

A West Orange police officer suffered only minor injuries Saturday after being thrown from his motorcycle in a traffic accident, a spokesman for the township said.

Officer Chris Jacksic, who was on duty, was riding his police motorcycle around 7:30 a.m. towards Verona to assist in the Valerie Fund 5K race.

While Jacksic was driving in the left lane on Pleasant Valley Way, a vehicle traveling in front of him in the right lane made an illegal U-turn, the spokesman said. Jacksic collided with the car and was launched about 20 feet into the air.

Jacksic was taken to University Hospital for treatment.

The accident remained under investigation as of Sunday morning.

