Vomit-Covered Man Drove Drunk On Rt. 15 With Trunk Open, Thought He Was In NY: Sparta Police

A 35-year-old New York man was drunk and covered in vomit when he drove with an open trunk on Route 15, authorities said.

Adam Doukas, of Otisville, was found covered in vomit as officers stopped him for the open trunk and several other violations on Route 15 in Sparta around 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, police said in a Monday release.

When the officer asked Doukas if he knew where he was, he stated that he thought he was in Port Jervis, NY, according to police.

Doukas then handed the officer his credit card instead of registration when asked for his credentials, police said.

Doukas was then asked to exit the car to participate in a series of field sobriety tests before he reached into his jacket pocket and handed the officer an empty airplane-size bottle of vodka.

Several other bottles were found in the vehicle as well, police said.

Doukas was arrested after failing the sobriety tests and charged with DWI, consumption in a motor vehicle, open container, and several other traffic violations.

He was taken to Newton Hospital due to his high level of intoxication and is scheduled to appear in court.

