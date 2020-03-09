Violent Hackensack Home Invaders Rob Couple Of $20,000 Watch, Jewelry While Child, 3, Sleeps

Two home invaders, one armed with a handgun, smashed their way into a Hackensack apartment overnight Thursday and robbed a couple of $53,000 worth of jewelry while their 3-year-old daughter slept in another room, authorities said.

The robbers broke the door frame, a lock and glass when they crashed into the Tracy Place apartment around midnight, Capt. Darrin DeWitt said.

One of them pointed a revolver at a female tenant’s head, ordering her to sit in a chair, DeWitt said.

The gunman then forced the male tenant to the ground and “demanded to know where the money is,” DeWitt said.

When the man said he didn’t have any, he was punched in the face and had two gold chains yanked from his neck, the captain said.

The gunman’s accomplice then ransacked the master bedroom, taking a $20,000 Rolex Presidential Day watch, a gold chain and a diamond ring, he said.

The toddler, who was sleeping in a separate bedroom, wasn’t harmed, DeWitt said.

The victims described the bandits as dark skinned and wearing dark clothing with “hoods pulled tight to their faces,” he said.

DeWitt asked that anyone who might have seen something or has either surveillance video or information that could help catch the robbers contact the CrimeStoppers group (Bergenfield, Bogota, Englewood, Teaneck & Hackensack).

Crimestoppers offers cash rewards of up to a $1,000 for any information that significantly assists the police in investigations. Tips can be made anonymously on the group’s website at www.bergencrimestoppers.org or by calling 844-466-6789 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

