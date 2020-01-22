VIDEOS: Hoboken-To-Port-Jervis Commuter Train Plows Through Stalled Tractor-Trailer In Rockland

UPDATE: NJ Transit said it expected service to Port Jervis to continue as normal during Wednesday’s morning rush after a commuter train from Hoboken plowed through a stalled tractor-trailer Tuesday night in Rockland County.

Witness Chris Schucht, of Tuxedo, captured video of the train hitting the trailer on Route 17 --- also known as Orange Turnpike – in Sloatsburg.

The video was tweeted by Anjali Hemphill (@NBCNewYork) and Bethany Cefalu (@News12Westchester) , among others.

Rockland Report also posted video of the aftermath ( above ).

No injuries were reported.

Transit officials said the train left Hoboken at 5:15 p.m.

It had 16 stops in Hudson, Passaic and Bergen counties, the last in Mahwah.

There were 375 people aboard when the crash occurred an hour later, they said.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was trying to make a tight turn when the rig got stuck on the tracks and was rammed clear through by the diesel locomotive, responders said.

The train remained on the rails and eventually came to a stop as hundreds of HP laser printers were scattered around, images from the scene showed.

Buses transported passengers to another station, transit officials said.

Service was resumed, with delays, around 8:30 p.m.

NJ Transit operates the service through a contract with the Metropolitan Transit Authority.

