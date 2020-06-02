VIDEO: Watch Burglars Smash Their Way Into Route 46 Jewelry Market, Then Flee Empty-Handed

UPDATE: A dozen or so burglars all wearing hoodies smashed their way into a jewelry market on Route 46 in Totowa before dawn Tuesday, found cases empty and immediately turned and fled as alarms rang, surveillance video shows.

One of the bandits throws a wrench through the front window and then kicks a big enough hole in the glass so he and others could enter the Jewelry Expo on the westbound highway near Riverview Drive at 1:23 a.m., the video obtained by Daily Voice shows.

""It took 10-15 seconds," an owner said. "The alarm went off right away."

"They came in and saw nothing and took off," he told Daily Voice.

The first burglars turned and ran so fast that others never made it inside, the video shows.

( Watch closely at the end of the video and you'll see one of the burglars left behind. )

Totowa police were there in under a minute, the owner said.

The crew fled west on Route 46 in at least three vehicles -- one described as a white Mercedes with tinted windows, another as an older maroon Toyota and the third only as a black sedan.

An alert was broadcast to surrounding towns.

Police were joined at the scene by Passaic County sheriff’s officers, including a K9 unit.

