VIDEO (UPDATE): State Police ID Driver Shot Dead On Route 80

New Jersey State Police identified the driver who was shot and killed in his car on Route 80 in Lodi over the weekend as a New York man.

Video (above) shows an NJSP trooper and others furiously trying to revive one of the victims on the highway's westbound side near Exit 63 while awaiting EMS following Saturday's 12:16 a.m. shooting.

Louis Perez, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said late Sunday

A gunshot hit him in the neck, sources with knowledge of the incident said, adding that Perez was a reputed Bloods gang member.

Someone "pulled up next to them and started shooting," one told Daily Voice. "They fired three shots, with two hitting them."

His 24-year-old front passenger remained at Hackensack University Medical Center, another said.

State Police said he was in stable condition with what responders said was a bullet wound in his chest.

Detectives from the NJSP Major Crime Unit and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit asked for the public's assistance late Sunday.

Anyone who saw something or has information that can with the case is asked to contact NJSP Major Crimes North Unit Detective Sergeant Joe Brogan: (201) 247-0321 or (609) 610-3816 .

Anonymous tips are welcomed, authorities said.

Route 80 was closed in both directions after the shooting in Lodi. Special to DAILY VOICE

EMS attend to victim of shooting on Route 80 in Lodi. Special to DAILY VOICE

