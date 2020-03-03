VIDEO: State Police Pull Man From Blazing Truck Seconds Before Explosion In Somerset County

The moment a New Jersey State trooper and lieutenant rescued a man from a burning truck on Route 287 in Bridgewater Township was captured in an action-packed video (scroll to watch).

State Trooper Robert Tarleton had been involved with a driver in a traffic stop on Route 287 northbound near milepost 20 shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday when a nearby tractor-trailer ran off the right side of the road in the express lanes, NJSP said in a news release.

The trailer burst into flames after striking the guardrail and bridge abutments, authorities said.

After witnessing the crash, Tarleton immediately returned to his vehicle, called for backup and headed to the scene.

State Police Lieutenant Edward Ryer, who was on his way home from work, also witnessed the crash and jumped to action in an attempt to rescue the driver from the burning tractor-trailer, the release said.

Tarleton arrived at the scene and can be seen in the video sprinting toward the burning trailer.

Tarleton and Ryer successfully pulled the driver from the burning trailer mere seconds before it exploded, the video shows.

The driver was transported to Morristown Medical Center for evaluation of minor injuries, and the cause of the crash is currently being investigated.

