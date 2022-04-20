Video Shows Takedown Of Newark Shooting Suspect, 7 More Nabbed On Gun Charges: Police

Bodycam footage released by the Newark Police Department shows the takedown of a shooting suspect Monday, April 18 (scroll for video).

Jose Soto Vargas, 39, was arrested inside of a shop, where officers had him on the ground as they put him in handcuffs, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

Seven addictions arrests were made last weekend as part of the Violence Reduction Initiative, aimed at removing firearms and apprehending gun possession suspects.

Trouble for Soto Vargas began when he got into a fight with a man in front of a business at 102 Market St., O'Hara said. During the fight, Soto Vargas attempted to remove an object from his pocket and a shot was fired around 10:45 a.m.

No injuries were reported. He was taken into custody without incident and a loaded and defaced handgun was recovered, authorities said. Soto Vargas faces charges of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Over the weekend, police arrested seven suspects for weapon possession, beginning with two men and a male juvenile on Sunday in separate incidents. Terry J. Rice, 25, of East Orange, was arrested Sunday at 15th Avenue and South 18th Street following a motor vehicle stop, police said. Rice was seen with a loaded handgun. He faces charges of unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of prohibited weapons (large capacity magazine).

Tyrese Naraine, 21, of Newark, was also arrested Sunday in the 200 block of Irvine Turner Boulevard following a motor vehicle stop. Police observed a handgun, which was loaded, in the vehicle’s door panel. Naraine is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of prohibited weapons (large capacity magazine and hollow point ammunition).

A 17-year-old male was taken into custody Sunday following a motor vehicle stop in the area of 16th Avenue and South 20th Street. Police recovered a loaded ghost gun from the juvenile, who faces charges of unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of prohibited weapons (large capacity magazine and machine gun capacity).

On Saturday, police arrested Quasin S. Lee, 21, of Newark, following a ShotSpotter notification in the area of Brookdale Avenue near Arbinger Place. After Lee arrived at St. Barnabas Hospital in Livingston for treatment of a gunshot wound, Major Crimes detectives identified him as a suspect in the shooting and he was arrested. Lee faces a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon.

Davon West, 18, of Newark, was also arrested on Saturday after he was observed with a handgun in the area of 7th Avenue West and North 14th Street. West ran from police and tossed the handgun in the 400 block of 7th Avenue. He was located hiding in a basement stairwell in East Orange, where he was arrested without incident. The loaded weapon was recovered. West faces charges of unlawful possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and obstruction of the administration of the law.

On Friday, Police arrested Qualee Jones, 19, of Newark after he was observed with a handgun in the 200 block of Irvine Turner Boulevard. Upon becoming aware of police presence, Jones fled and tossed the handgun. He was apprehended and the loaded weapon was recovered. He is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and obstruction of the administration of the law.

Haywood Covington, 29, of Irvington, was also arrested on Friday after he was observed with a handgun in the 100 block of Alexander Street. Upon becoming aware of police presence, Covington ran, tossing the handgun, which was recovered and found loaded. Police also recovered 81 plastic jugs containing suspected CDS cocaine and one glassine envelope containing suspected CDS heroin in Covington’s possession. He faces charges of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of prohibited weapons (hollow point ammunition), certain persons prohibited from weapon possession, CDS possession, CDS distribution and distribution of CDS within 1,000 ft. of a school.

The arrests bring the total number of firearms recovered so far this year to 205, representing a 45 percent increase over the same period last year as police are work with 10 percent fewer officers than we had last year, O'Hara said.

