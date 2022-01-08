Video Shows Jersey City Councilwoman In Hit-Run Trying To Get Out Of Car Tow Last Year

Newly-released bodycam footage shows a Jersey City councilwoman at the center of a recent hit-and-run case trying to plead her way out of having her car towed last year.

The footage released by Hudson County View shows Amy DeGise on the verge of tears as her Nissan Rogue was loaded onto a tow truck in Hoboken.

An officer tells her that the car had been struck by a tractor trailer partially because she was in a no stopping/standing zone, and then that her SUV was being impounded since it had been unregistered since 2019.

"I have a family member that's an officer I have their card on me, if there's any way I can pay a ticket instead," DeGise responds, noting she has to get to her job at the Hudson County School of Technology.

The officer offers to help DeGise get to work and explains the vehicle has to be impounded before she explains she was endorsed by the PBA and is a councilwoman in Jersey City.

"There's nothing else I can do," the officer says, before DeGise says she called someone in the mayor's office and asks if they can hold off on the tow.

The officer says "You can wait all you want ma'am, we have to tow the car. There are trucks that are trying to make the turn that can't because of this." Click here to watch the clip in full.

A Change.org petition was launched calling for DeGise's resignation after it came to light she struck a bicyclist and fled the scene in Jersey City, as confirmed by authorities. More than 3,900 people had signed the petition as of Monday, Aug. 1.

DeGise was behind the wheel of the same Nissan Rogue that was towed last year, when she struck Andrew Black heading south on Forrest Street near Martin Luther King Drive around 8 a.m. July 19, according to a police report obtained by Daily Voice.

Black reportedly said he had a green light but the footage shows him running a red, Hudson County View reports.

DeGise was issued summonses for failure to report a accident and leaving the scene of an accident.

"Video footage shows us she made no effort to avoid the cyclist, to slow down after impact, or to stop to check on him and file a police report," the Change.org petition reads.

"The cyclist running the red light does not change anything about DeGise's responsibility to the victim and to the law."

"Councilmember DeGise should have resigned as soon as this news came out," the petition reads. "She must resign now and the Mayor and councilmembers must call publically[sic] for her resignation."

