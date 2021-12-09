Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Video Shows Coast Guard Rescuing Victims From Sinking Boat In NJ

Cecilia Levine
Members of the US Coast Guard rescued three boaters after their vessel began taking on water three miles east of Long Branch.
Video Credit: US Coast Guard

Members of the US Coast Guard rescued three boaters after their vessel began taking on water three miles east of Long Branch on Sunday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay received the initial notification from the Monmouth County 911 dispatcher at 9:15 a.m., saying people on a sinking vessel needed help, the agency said in a statement.

A 47-foot motor lifeboat from Coast Guard Station Manasquan Inlet was dispatched to the scene along with an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City, which was diverted from training.

A rescue swimmer was lowered from the helicopter and helped all three people climb aboard the Motor Lifeboat. They were transported to Shark River Marina.

No injuries or medical concerns were reported and all boaters rescued were wearing lifejackets.

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

