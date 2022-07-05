Video Shows Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue Of Stranded Jersey Shore Mariners

A pair of mariners were rescued by the US Coast Guard when their 33-foot sailboat overturned along the Jersey Shore Friday night.

The couple radioed for help around 8 p.m. near Little Egg Inlet, officials said.

Video posted by the Coast Guard shows the rescue.

“With high winds, driving rain and thunderstorms in the area, our aircrew worked to quickly lower the rescue swimmer to help the couple,” Lt. Humberto Hernandez, a pilot who flew on the rescue, said.

“Our swimmer was able to walk in the shallow breaking surf to the Free Bird and assist the people away from the vessel to facilitate a safer hosting situation, away from the overturned vessel's mast.”

The couple was airlifted to medical personnel and were reportedly in good condition.

