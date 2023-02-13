Video Shows Car Reversing Into Jersey City Taqueria

Video footage shows a car that slammed into the front of a popular Jersey City taqueria over the weekend.

Footage posted by HudPost shows the silver SUV reversing at a high rate of speed into Taqueria Downtown on Grove Street. The video appears to show a child getting out of the vehicle after another occupant gets out and runs down the street.

The incident happened Saturday night, Feb. 11, temporarily closing the restaurant.

“9-1-1’s not picking up,” the person filming can be heard saying. “Is that a kid? What? Since when does 9-1-1 not pick up?”

Jersey City police did not immediately return Daily Voice's inquiry placed Monday, Feb. 13.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.