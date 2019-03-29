VIDEO: See Car Burglars, Thieves At Work In Your Neighborhood In Bergen Prosecutor's Warning

Car thieves and burglars can be seen at work in residents’ driveways in a video produced by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office as a warning to owners to not become a victim.

“In the past few months, Bergen County has seen an increase in the theft of cars and cars being stolen,” Chief of Detectives Robert Anzilotti says in the video. “This is occurring in all areas of the county.”

Thieves are “roaming quiet neighborhood overnight, coming onto your property and pulling on car door handles,” the chief said.

Sometimes they already know whether or not a door will open: A telltale signal on luxury vehicles are the sideview mirrors, Anzilotti said, which turn in when they’re locked.

If the door is locked, they keep going. If not, they take whatever’s available – and even the vehicle itself if the owner has left the key fob inside.

“Of greater concern to us is the fact that many times when times when vehicles are stolen, it is not being done for the value of the car but as a means to commit other offenses,” including violent crimes, Anzilotti said.

“No neighborhood is too safe,” he said, urging owners to lock their vehicles no matter where they’re parked – and be sure to take the key fob with you.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.