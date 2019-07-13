VIDEO: Responders Rescue Driver From Fiery Wreckage Of Head-On Glen Rock Crash

A group of Glen Rock police officers snuffed flames in the engine of a truck that had just collided head-on overnight with a sedan, protecting the trapped driver of the smaller car until firefighters could arrive, video shows.

Criminal charges apparently were pending after a Chevy Trailblazer and four-door Nissan collided near the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Rock Road just after 4 a.m., responders said.

The driver got out of the Trailblazer, which burst into flames, they said.

The other driver was seriously injured and had to be extricated.

"He was feet away from the fire, which was growing," one responder said. "This could have been much worse."

Glen Rock firefighters completely doused the flames that the borough police had beaten back with extinguishers.

Both drivers were hospitalized.

The wreckage was removed nearly four hours later.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Unit also responded, along with the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence. Also responding where Ridgewood and Hawthorne police and Glen Rock EMS.

Lincoln Avenue was closed for several hours between Rock Road and Van Winkle Avenue in Hawthorne.

A tow truck finally removed the wreckage shortly before 8 a.m.

The aftermath.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

Firefighters doused the flames and worked with police to rescue the driver of the other car.

