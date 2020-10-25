VIDEO: Police, Marchers Clash In Englewood, Four Arrested

Tensions were quickly escalating Saturday when the organizer of a peace march in Englewood and a city police officer went chest-to-chest. Then things got out of hand.

The officer was one of several who apparently were trying to end what has become a peaceful weekly march the past several months when he and Ainsworth Minott faced off Saturday night, an Instagram video shows.

Almost instantly, the officer and others push forward. Some marchers are forced to the ground in the sudden scramble.

Before the dust settles, Minott and three others are arrested.

Three videos shot at the scene are collected here. They will be among the evidence viewed by authorities to determine what happened.

City police, bolstered by Bergen County sheriff’s officers, outnumbered the 15 or so participants in the "March of Black Excellence," organized by Minott, who invited people of all races and cultures to turn out “in their best attire,” marchers said.Shortly after the walk began at Mackay Park, marchers said Minott and The Rev. Preston Thompson of Ebenezer Baptist Church broke from the group to try and break up some kind of fight between two female civilians.

Video shows several police officers approaching the group, with one shouting that the march was now over.

Shouting erupts between police and the marchers as the officers try to move the group off the street, the video shows.

Then things get physical.

Three people were eventually released. One remained held.

Mayor Michael Wildes said he was at march, which he said has become “a comfort and source of unity” in Englewood. The mayor said he intended to “get to the bottom” of what happened.

The state Attorney General’s Office, Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and Bergen County Sheriff’s Office were expected to conduct their own reviews, as well.

