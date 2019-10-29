VIDEO: Plane Crashes Into Central Jersey Home With Pilot Aboard

UPDATE: A security camera owned by a couple who live nearby captured video of the final seconds before a small plane crashed Tuesday morning in a neighborhood in the Colonia section of Woodbridge in Middlesex County, killing its pilot.

"This is so crazy and scary at the same time," wrote Divya Jain Bhuptani. "Our Nest cam just captured the footage of the plane that crashed near our house."

Three houses caught fire near the corner of Princeton and Berkley avenues after the twin-engine Cessna 414A crashed into the neighborhood around 11 a.m. Tuesday, responders said. No one was home in any of the homes, they said.

The nearly 40-year-old plane apparently was headed to Linden Airport, about four miles away, after leaving from Leesburg Executive Airport in Virginia at 9:50 a.m., records show.

Authorities were withholding the name of the pilot, who was the only one aboard the plane, pending positive identification and next-of-kin notification.

Buptani and her husband were sitting in their kitchen when they "felt the thump and panicked thinking that either a truck crashed into our house or we just experienced an earthquake."

"Feeling incredibly lucky at the moment to escape this," she added. "Praying for the pilot and the families who were affected by this."

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate to determine what happened.

