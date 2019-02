Paterson firefighters kept flames from consuming a church as they put down an intense blaze in a vacant home Wednesday morning.

The Hopper Street fire broke out around 10:20 a.m. in a house right next to Christ Temple Baptist Church and spread quickly, engulfing the building and destroying a neighboring home.

The church's wooden window frames were burned, its stained glass windows on that side were destroyed and the brick was singed as firefighters battled to keep the blaze from overtaking it.

No injuries were reported.

