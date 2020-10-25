VIDEO: Man Crashes Stolen Bayonne Police Car After Route 287 Pursuit Into Brooklyn

A man crashed a Bayonne police car stolen from the scene of a motor vehicle accident in Brooklyn, after a pursuit involving the PAPD on Route 287, authorities said.

A man later identified as Frank Suarez of West 13th Street, jumped into a marked police vehicle parked on his street at the Broadway intersection around 11:30 p.m. by an officer, diverting traffic away from a crash, Bayonne Police Capt. Eric Amato said.

When the officer went back to his car, it was gone. The NYPD, Port Authority of New York/New Jersey Police Department (PAPD), and Jersey City Police Department, were immediately notified and asked to be on the lookout for the stolen police car.

The car was spotted by on Route 287 in Staten Island a Port Authority Police officer, and a pursuit for the vehicle began, Amato said.

Officers followed Suarez to 23rd Street and 5th Avenue in Brooklyn, where he crashed the car.

The incident remains under investigation.

"The Bayonne Police Department would like to extend sincere thanks and appreciation to all of the agencies that helped bring this unfortunate incident to a safe and successful resolution," Amato said.

