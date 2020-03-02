VIDEO: Jersey Shore Meeting Of YouTuber Posing As Girl, 14, And Older Man Goes Viral

A YouTube video made by a man who said he posed as an underage girl to arrange a meeting with an online predator at a Jersey Shore pizzeria has gone viral.

It also brought a warning from a top law enforcement official about playing vigilante.

"Private citizens who take it upon themselves to investigate what they believe to be criminal conduct may compromise the potential investigation," Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said. "They can also find themselves in a very dangerous situation. Please leave criminal investigations to the professionals."

The unidentified man – who calls himself “Minnow” -- created his “Minority vs Predator” channel this past August to provide a series of tips that “shed some light and bring awareness to the amount of online child predators exist, and how easily your child could become a victim.”

He upped the ante on Sunday, posting a video he made showing him communicating with and then meeting a man who tells him on camera that he came expecting to meet an underage girl.

“Minnow” showed a text exchange in which he posed as a 14-year-old girl who agreed to meet the man at a pizzeria in Toms River before going to a hotel.

With his cellphone recording video, he finds the man at a table at the pizzeria, sits down and tells him he wants to interview him for a psychological study.

"Minnow" repeatedly assures the man that he’s not involved in law enforcement and wasn’t judging him.

The man, saying he’s a "vaper," asks to go outside to chat.

“I’m not here to hurt you, and vice versa,” “Minnow” tells him outside, repeating that he’s not with law enforcement, that there is no threat and that the man can leave any time he wants.

A conversation follows in which the man talks about his mother dying last year and some of his “tendencies."

“I’m not a sicko,” the man tells him. “I’m not, like, a date rapist….It would have to be consensual all the way around.”

After the man asks him how much longer he has to endure the questions, “Minnow” says: “I’m not a cop. You can go whenever you want.

“As a matter of fact, I have to make sure that you do leave. But I do have to record you leaving the premises.”

Which he does.

The video quickly topped 10,000 views and was spreading Monday.

Billhimer, the Ocean County prosecutor, said his High Tech Crime and Special Victims units were "investigating the authenticity" of Sunday's video.

Meanwhile, he reminded the public that "any investigation into criminal activity should be left to law enforcement professionals.

“Investigations into alleged criminal activity must be conducted by trained law enforcement officials -- with the assistance of members of the public when and where appropriate," the prosecutor emphasized.

Daily Voice emailed the creator using his YouTube address and was awaiting a response.

"There are many exceptions, and not every predator acts similar to their contemporaries. But a pattern in behavior, still sticks out to me." Minority vs Predator (YouTube)

