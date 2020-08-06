VIDEO: 'I'll Knock You Out,' Angry NJ Costco Customer Growls Before Terroristic Threat Arrest

A Costco customer is accused of making "terroristic threats" after losing his temper on a Jersey Shore cashier, authorities said.

In a heated exchange posted on TikTok, the 48-year-old Barnegat man bad-mouths a cashier, calling her "an old, ugly hag," Stafford Township police said.

At one point, the customer threatens to smack the cashier's husband and beat up her manager, according to this TikTok video.

"I'll knock you out, too. Get out of here, you little bitch," William Commauf of Cannonball Drive is captured snapping in a profanity-laced tirade, police said.

The video — taken at Costco in Manahawkin on July 29 — went viral, leading to Wednesday’s arrest of Commauf on charges of making terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct, Stafford police said on Facebook.

“Shut up and ring up my stuff. Shut up and do your job,” the customer says in a recording presumably made by another Costco shopper.

It’s unclear what triggered his wrath, but several other customers can be heard saying, "Oh my God," "It's giving me anxiety," and "I would walk away."

When someone mentions getting a manager, the suspect got angrier, police said.

“Call all the managers you want. I don’t give a f— who your manager is,” he says. “He ain’t tough enough to stop me. Go get your husband. I’ll smack him around.”

He then resumes verbally abusing the cashier.

“Ring up my s*** you old hag,” he says.

He then threatens to knock out someone else.

Stafford police thanked area residents for making social media posts that they said helped them identify Commauf.

Commauf was taken into custody without incident, police said. He was being held in Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing, they said.

