VIDEO: Hopatcong Officers Rescue Man, Dog Trapped In Vehicle After Rollover Crash

Valerie Musson
Watch Hopatcong Police officers rescue a man trapped in his vehicle after a rollover accident on Wednesday, August 12. Video Credit: YouTube (Hopatcong Police via Facebook)

The moment officers rescued a man trapped in his vehicle after a rollover accident in Hopatcong was captured in an action-packed video.

Officers were called to the area of Nariticong Avenue and Beacon Road for a smoking vehicle that had been involved in a rollover accident, trapping the driver on Wednesday, August 12, authorities said in a release.

Despite the heavy smoke coming from the engine compartment, officers were able to cut the driver free and remove him from the vehicle, authorities said.

Officers can be seen in the video carrying the man to safety.

The officers also successfully rescued the driver’s dog, who had also been trapped inside.

Click here to view the video on the Hopatcong Police Department’s Facebook page.

