VIDEO: Hoarding Conditions Accelerate New Milford House Fire, Responders Say

UPDATE: Flames ravaged what responders said was a cluttered New Milford home Thursday night.

A firefighter sustained a relatively minor injury in the three alarm fire, which began in the basement of the 2½-story Henley Avenue home at the corner of Asbury Street around 9:30 p.m., responders said.

No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters initially had trouble pinpointing the seat of the blaze because of hoarding conditions -- commonly called "Collyers mansion syndrome" after two wealthy Harlem brothers who died in a 1947 fire amid stacks of newspapers, books, tin cans and rotting trash.

The extreme danger posed by the circumstances, including the threat of collapse, forced firefighters to attack from outside after searching the home.

They had the blaze knocked down and under control in about 90 minutes.

Firefighters from Dumont, Tenafly, Paramus, Teaneck and Closter assisted at the scene, while their colleagues from Emerson, Bogota and Demarest provided coverage for the borough.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.