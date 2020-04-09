Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
VIDEO: Have You Seen This View Of Hackensack First Responders' 'Clap Out' At HUMC?

Jerry DeMarco
Here's a unique view of Hackensack's finest and bravest lining Prospect Avenue and the entrance of HUMC.
Here's a unique view of Hackensack's finest and bravest lining Prospect Avenue and the entrance of HUMC. Video Credit: Pedro Dominguez

You've probably heard by now about the "clap out" staged this week by Hackensack police and firefighters, one of several such events honoring health care workers throughout the country.

With emergency lights flashing and sirens blazing, the city's finest and bravest joined residents in showing their appreciation and support for the Hackensack University Medical Center staff Tuesday night as the battle against coronavirus continues.

"It's great to see such a positive event in these difficult times," Detective Capt. Darrin DeWitt said. "The residents and businesses have been very supportive of Hackensack's first responders and have been doing their part by following the guidelines.

"They've also been donating needed supplies and providing words of encouragement. We appreciate them and we will continue to be there for our community."

Here's a drone's-eye view from above and along Prospect Avenue and the entrance of HUMC, courtesy of Pedro Dominguez.

