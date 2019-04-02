Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Man's Body Found Hanging From Passaic Bridge
DV Pilot Police & Fire

VIDEO: Flames Consume Lodi Townhouses

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
At the scene of the early-morning townhouse condo fire on Home Place in Lodi on Tuesday.
At the scene of the early-morning townhouse condo fire on Home Place in Lodi on Tuesday. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE video, photo

No serious injuries were immediately reported in a Tuesday morning fire that consumed the upper half of a Lodi townhouse condo complex.

The fire broke out around 6:20 a.m. and shot through the roof and upper floor of the Home Place complex, near Passaic Street, demolishing four upper units and at least one below.

Several fire companies joined their Lodi colleagues at the blaze, which one responder said began on an upper-floor deck.

Fire and smoke alarms sounded, sending all residents out, he said.

The building will have to be torn down.

See video, below.

******

DAILY VOICE video, photo

******

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

******

ALSO SEE: A man's body was found hanging early Tuesday morning from an NJ Transit bridge near the Passaic train station.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/police-fire/mans-body-found-hanging-from-passaic-bridge/765385/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.