VIDEO: Flames Consume Lodi Townhouses

No serious injuries were immediately reported in a Tuesday morning fire that consumed the upper half of a Lodi townhouse condo complex.

The fire broke out around 6:20 a.m. and shot through the roof and upper floor of the Home Place complex, near Passaic Street, demolishing four upper units and at least one below.

Several fire companies joined their Lodi colleagues at the blaze, which one responder said began on an upper-floor deck.

Fire and smoke alarms sounded, sending all residents out, he said.

The building will have to be torn down.

