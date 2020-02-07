VIDEO: Firefighters Douse Wind-Driven Blaze At Hackensack Cosmetics Factory

Contact Us
Jerry DeMarco
Video Credit: HACKENSACK FIRE DEPARTMENT

UPDATE: Hackensack firefighters fought a raging, wind-driven blaze Friday night that collapsed the roof of a cosmetics manufacturer.

The three-alarm fire broke out on Wysocki Place shortly before 6:30 p.m.

It went to four alarms for city coverage.

Firefighters knocked it down within a half-hour and continued to battle deep pockets of flame.

A Bergen County Hazardous Materials Unit also responded because of the chemicals inside the truss-roof factory.

Other companies assisting at the scene or with coverage included Bergenfield and Englewood.

