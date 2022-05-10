VIDEO: Fire Crews Kick Down Door To Reach Smoky Blaze Ravaging Morris County Basement

Contact Us
The action-packed moment when several Morris County firefighters kicked down a doorway — hoses in hand — to reach and begin extinguishing a smoky basement blaze was captured on video.
The action-packed moment when several Morris County firefighters kicked down a doorway — hoses in hand — to reach and begin extinguishing a smoky basement blaze was captured in a video clip from the department's "helmet cam."

The Boonton Fire Department responded to the report of smoke coming from a Mountain Lakes home around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, the squad said.

Upon arrival, crews confirmed a fire in the basement and with heavy smoke billowing from the garage and the ‘D’ side of the home, the department said.

Crews immediately went to work, kicking down the basement door to gain access to the blaze before dousing it with several hoses.

Meanwhile, additional firefighters conducted a search of the area, pulled extra lines for more water supply, and checked to see if the blaze had spread.

Crews performed overhaul after finding and dousing a small amount of extension to the upper floors and cleared the scene a short time later.

Fire departments in Mountain Lakes, Boonton Township, and Morris Plains also assisted.

“Great job by all involved,” the Boonton Fire Department said.

Scroll down to view the full video clip from the Boonton Fire Department.

