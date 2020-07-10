Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
VIDEO: Driver Faints After COVID Test, SUV Plows Through Waldwick Eatery's Outdoor Dining Area

Jerry DeMarco
Tropical Storm Fay may have ended up saving lives when an SUV plowed into a popular Bergen County restaurant's temporary outdoor dining area after the driver fainted following a COVID test.

Surveillance video captured the lunchtime crash, which scattered tables, chairs and tent poles before slamming into a pair of Dumpsters Friday at Nellie’s Place in Waldwick.

Witnesses said the driver had just submitted a sample for a COVID test at the Rite Aid up the street when she lost consciousness heading down Franklin Turnpike.

Her SUV hit the curb outside a small shopping center, crossed the street and careened through the garden of the Sounding Board Home Theatre Company before barreling into the restaurant parking lot, they said.

Because only outdoor dining is currently allowed in New Jersey, Friday’s rain kept Nellie’s closed.

The SUV finally came to rest on some chopped logs.

Chris Roche for DAILY VOICE

Waldwick police, firefighters and EMS responded.

Chris Roche for DAILY VOICE

