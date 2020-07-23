VIDEO: Defendants Identified In Stolen Car Pursuit That Ended In Fair Lawn Crash

UPDATE: A Bronx man crashed a stolen sedan in Fair Lawn on Wednesday following a pursuit that began in Hackensack.

Detective Sgt. John Dalton spotted the 2015 Chrysler 200, reported stolen out of New York, at the Riverside Square Mall around 3 p.m., Hackensack Police Lt. Anthony DiPersia said.

When he tried to pull the car over, it sped off on westbound Route 4, he said.

Paramus police picked up the pursuit when it hit their town.

It continued into Fair Lawn, where Paramus Police Officer Benjamin Fox stopped it on Broadway in Fair Lawn.

Driver Kenneth L. Barber, 32, then hit the gas again before the sedan struck a Toyota RAV-4 at the intersection of Plaza Road and Fair Lawn Avenue, Paramus Deputy Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

The collision sent the SUV into three other vehicles stopped for the traffic light at Plaza Road North, Fair Lawn Police Sgt. Sean Macys said.

Two teen girls waiting to cross Fair Lawn Avenue were struck by flying debris, Macys said. They were treated at the scene and released to their parents, he said.

The 62-year-old driver of the Rav-4 was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center with leg, arm and chest injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Barber was quickly captured after the crash and charged with eluding, possession of stolen property and various motor vehicle offenses before police took him in custody to New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus, Guidetti said.

SEE VIDEO:

Police take the pair into custody after the chase and crash. VIDEO: Alan Roytbak

His passenger, , Ebony M. Rogers of Newark was charged with possession of stolen property and released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Superior Court in Hackensack.

Fair Lawn police charged Barber with:

assault by auto;

speeding;

failure to observe a traffic signal;

failure to stop or yield;

careless driving.

Police arrested a man and woman following the chase and crash. Boyd A. Loving

Moments after the crash at Plaza Road and Fair Lawn Avenue across from Radburn Plaza. Boyd A. Loving

Fair Lawn firefighters doused a small blaze in the engine compartment of the stolen vehicle. Boyd A. Loving

Several injuries were reported, one serious. None appeared life-threatening, however.

Six vehicles in all were damaged.

The stolen sedan, which bore New York license plates, and an SUV got the worst of it.

Firefighters doused a small engine fire in the Chrysler.

Fair Lawn police, firefighters, EMS and Heavy Rescue members were among the responders.

