Victims Of Triple Fatal Garden State Parkway Crash ID'd

Cecilia Levine
Janiyah Rudolph and Ajenè Brodie.
Janiyah Rudolph and Ajenè Brodie. Photo Credit: Janiyah Sane/Ajenè Kai Facebook photos

Police have identified the three young women killed in a violent crash on the Garden State Parkway over the weekend.

Detronia Young, 26, and Janiyah Rudolph, 24, both of Asbury Park, along with Ajene Brodie, 25, of Shrewsbury, died in the Sunday, July 10 crash, according to New Jersey State Police. Brodie was driving, police said.

The two-car crash happened around 7:20 p.m. in the southbound lanes in Aberdeen, New Jersey State Police said.

Police believe the two vehicles involved in the crash sideswiped each other, causing one to veer off the highway, hit a metal post and overturn into a tree.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

