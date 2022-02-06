Victim Struck, Killed By Train In Morris County (DEVELOPING)

One person was struck and killed by a train in Morris County, developing reports say.

The victim was walking on the train tracks near 342 Valley Road in Long Hill when they were struck shortly before 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The victim was pronounced dead on arrival, the report says.

Police and major crimes unit were responding to the accident scene.

Authorities did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

