Victim Struck In Face With Airsoft Pellet In Westwood, Drive-By Shooter In Custody, Police Say

Jerry DeMarco
Westwood PD
Westwood PD Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (FILE PHOTO)

A victim was struck in the face with airsoft pellets fired from a passing vehicle outside a Westwood restaurant Friday night, said authorities who had the accused shooter in custody.

The pellet was fired from a dark BMW on Center Avenue outside the Downtown Dhaba restaurant shortly before 7:30 p.m., responders said.

The victim, who was wearing glasses, sustained facial injuries that didn't require hospitalization, Police Chief Michael Pontillo told Daily Voice.

Hillsdale police took a suspect into custody a short distance away soon after, he said.

Airsoft pellets were recovered at the scene, responders said, adding that Westwood police also secured surveillance video.

Hillsdale police had the vehicle impounded.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

