Victim Struck In Face With Airsoft Pellet In Westwood, Drive-By Shooter In Custody, Police Say

A victim was struck in the face with airsoft pellets fired from a passing vehicle outside a Westwood restaurant Friday night, said authorities who had the accused shooter in custody.

The pellet was fired from a dark BMW on Center Avenue outside the Downtown Dhaba restaurant shortly before 7:30 p.m., responders said.

The victim, who was wearing glasses, sustained facial injuries that didn't require hospitalization, Police Chief Michael Pontillo told Daily Voice.

Hillsdale police took a suspect into custody a short distance away soon after, he said.

Airsoft pellets were recovered at the scene, responders said, adding that Westwood police also secured surveillance video.

Hillsdale police had the vehicle impounded.

