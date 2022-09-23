Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: '65 Porsche, Minivan Collide In Ridgewood
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Victim Slashed In Jersey City Business Deal Gone Bad: Police

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
JCPD
JCPD Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

A 19-year-old man slash another man's face in what police are calling a "business deal gone wrong" in Jersey City.

Eslam Abouzaid began arguing around 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 on Bramhall Avenue, a city spokesperson said.

That's when Abouzaid took out a knife and cut the victim, who he knew. The victim's injuries were treated at the Jersey City Medical Center and Abouzaid was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.