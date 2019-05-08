Victim Shot In Back In Paterson Dies At Hospital

A man shot in the back in Paterson died at the hospital early Monday, authorities said.

The 28-year-old homicide victim was shot several times in the area of 271 Summer Street, near Broadway, shortly before 10:30 p.m., responders said.

He was rushed into surgery at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center but succumbed to his injuries at 5:15 a.m. Monday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said.

They didn’t say whether they had any suspects either in custody or at large.

“This investigation is active and ongoing,” the prosecutor and chief said in joint release late Monday morning. “More information will be released when it becomes available.”

Valdes asked that anyone who saw something or has information that could help in the killing contact her office’s confidential tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Paterson Police Detective Bureau: (973) 321-1120 .

