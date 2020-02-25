Contact Us
Victim Of Fatal Morris County Rollover Crash 'Still Jammin' Up Above'

Cecilia Levine
Randy Hemmel of Long Valley recently started one-man-band "That 70s Guy," and is being remembered for his love of cars, airplanes and music.
Randy Hemmel of Long Valley recently started one-man-band "That 70s Guy," and is being remembered for his love of cars, airplanes and music. Photo Credit: Randy Hemmel

Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal rollover crash in Morris County as a 62-year-old Washington Township man.

Randy A. Hemmel, of the Long Valley section of the township, was behind the wheel of a 2013 Audi TTS two-door sedan that overturned off the side of Flocktown Road last Thursday morning, Washington Township Police Lt. Mark Niemynski said.

Hemmel was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Caldwell native, Hemmel owned and operated aerial imaging company Sky High Pics, and recently started a one-man band "That 70s Guy."

He was being remembered for his passion for cars, boats and music.

"A tragedy leaving many broken hearts behind," Sandy Townsend wrote on his obituary. "But I’m sure Randy will still be jamming from above."

No other vehicles were involved and there were no other occupants in Hemmel's Audi. The cause of the crash remains under investigation and autopsy reports are pending.

Click here for arrangements.

