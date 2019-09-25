Victim In Second Weekend Fatal Shooting In Newark Identified

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office released the name of a man killed late Sunday night in Newark.

Jamal Williams, 29, of East Orange, was shot in the 200 block of Mulberry Street shortly before 11 p.m. He was pronounced dead at University Hospital. The shooting occurred near the Prudential Center, but there were no events at the popular entertainment venue at the time.

He was killed just several hours after another man was gunned down near a nightclub in the city's Ironbound section.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877 TIPS- 4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

