Victim In Paterson Beating Dies, Hawthorne Ex-Con Charged With Murder

Authorities upgraded charges against a Hawthorne ex-con to first-degree murder after a man whom they said he kicked, punched and pistol whipped died of his injuries.

Tyheem T. Jones, 37, was “pacing back and forth in the middle of the street” while “breathing heavily and sweating profusely” when officers responding to an assault call found him near the corner of Auburn Street and Godwin Avenue around 4 a.m. Thursday, authorities said.

Nearby, they found the victim on the ground with a large gash on the right side of his head.

Reyes has been "repeatedly punching and kicking him for several minutes as well as pistol-whipping him with a handgun during the assault," Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint release Monday.

The critically-injured victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson, where he died on Friday, they said.Charges were then upgraded against Jones, who was being held in the Passaic County Jail on attempted murder and weapons offenses -- including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

