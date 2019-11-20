Victim In Fatal Newark Shooting Monday Identified

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office has identified the man shot and killed in Newark as a 49-year-old city resident, the agency said Wednesday.

Hassan Webb was one of five people shot Monday night in the 100 block of South 8th Street. Webb died at the scene.

On Tuesday, another multiple shooting claimed the life if yet another victim. The identity of that victim had not been released as of about 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877 TIPS- 4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

