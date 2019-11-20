Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Local Mechanic Charged With Bergen Community College, Saddle Brook Business Bomb Threats
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Victim In Fatal Newark Shooting Monday Identified

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
The victim in one of two deadly shootings in Newark this week has been identified
The victim in one of two deadly shootings in Newark this week has been identified Photo Credit: File

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office has identified the man shot and killed in Newark as a 49-year-old city resident, the agency said Wednesday.

Hassan Webb was one of five people shot Monday night in the 100 block of South 8th Street. Webb died at the scene.

On Tuesday, another multiple shooting claimed the life if yet another victim. The identity of that victim had not been released as of about 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877 TIPS- 4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.