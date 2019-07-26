Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Victim In Coma After Being Knocked Cold, Run Over In Palisades Park: Driver, Others Sought

Jerry DeMarco
The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit was at the scene, along with city police and detectives and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.
Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A man remained hospitalized in critical condition Friday after he was knocked out during a fight and then accidentally run over outside a Palisades Park karaoke bar.

Authorities were searching for two men who beat the victim, as well as for the driver, all of whom fled following last Saturday’s 2 a.m. incident outside Rock 21 Bar & Karaoke on Bergen Boulevard.

“The two involved in the fight and the driver didn’t know each other,” an investigator said. “It was just really bad luck.”

The victim and the two men who beat him unconscious in the street are all Korean, authorities said.

The driver was making a left onto Bergen Boulevard when the vehicle ran over the victim’s midsection, they said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Fatal Accident Investigations Unit responded.

Detectives have video of the incident, among other evidence.

Anyone who knows or where to find any of those responsible are asked to contact Palisades Park police at (201) 944-0900 or the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office at (201) 646-2300 .

