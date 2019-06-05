Victim Identified In Deadly Downtown Newark Shooting

The man who was gunned down in what authorities described as a targeted shooting Tuesday morning in Newark is a 26-year-old city resident, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

Terrence J. Wilson was shot at 9:44 a.m. near Broad and Market streets, where thousands of commuters daily pass through. He was pronounced dead at University Hospital a little more than an hour later.

There have been no arrests as of Wednesday morning. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877 TIPS- 4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

