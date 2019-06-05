Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Sedan Plows Into Ridgewood Train Station
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Victim Identified In Deadly Downtown Newark Shooting

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
A city man has been identified as the victim in a brazen daytime Newark shooting Tuesday.
A city man has been identified as the victim in a brazen daytime Newark shooting Tuesday. Photo Credit: File

The man who was gunned down in what authorities described as a targeted shooting Tuesday morning in Newark is a 26-year-old city resident, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

Terrence J. Wilson was shot at 9:44 a.m. near Broad and Market streets, where thousands of commuters daily pass through. He was pronounced dead at University Hospital a little more than an hour later.

There have been no arrests as of Wednesday morning.  Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877 TIPS- 4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.